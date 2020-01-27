Allegiance Bancshares (ABTX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, January 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.61 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $47.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.00 million. Allegiance Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.65% and a net margin of 21.42%. On average, analysts expect Allegiance Bancshares to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Allegiance Bancshares stock opened at $36.78 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $765.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.33 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.57. Allegiance Bancshares has a 12 month low of $30.40 and a 12 month high of $38.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

ABTX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Allegiance Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. BidaskClub downgraded Allegiance Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine downgraded Allegiance Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Allegiance Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. Allegiance Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.42.

In other news, Director Roland L. Williams sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.44, for a total value of $149,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 130,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,884,721.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Roland L. Williams sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.65, for a total value of $36,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 109,468 shares in the company, valued at $4,012,002.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,000 shares of company stock worth $636,090. Company insiders own 10.17% of the company’s stock.

Allegiance Bancshares Company Profile

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Allegiance Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individual customers. It accepts deposit products, including checking accounts, commercial accounts, and savings accounts, as well as other time deposits comprising money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

