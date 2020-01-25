Allegiance Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:ABTX) Director Sells $36,650.00 in Stock

Allegiance Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:ABTX) Director Roland L. Williams sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.65, for a total value of $36,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 109,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,012,002.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABTX opened at $36.78 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.57. The stock has a market cap of $765.39 million, a PE ratio of 15.33 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Allegiance Bancshares Inc has a one year low of $30.40 and a one year high of $38.95.

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $47.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.00 million. Allegiance Bancshares had a net margin of 21.42% and a return on equity of 7.65%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Allegiance Bancshares Inc will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Allegiance Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at $295,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Allegiance Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at $385,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Allegiance Bancshares by 53.9% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,580 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 2,305 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Allegiance Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at $122,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in Allegiance Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at $543,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ABTX. ValuEngine downgraded Allegiance Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Allegiance Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. BidaskClub cut Allegiance Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James cut Allegiance Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.42.

Allegiance Bancshares Company Profile

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Allegiance Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individual customers. It accepts deposit products, including checking accounts, commercial accounts, and savings accounts, as well as other time deposits comprising money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

