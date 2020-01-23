Allegiance Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:ABTX) Receives $37.13 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Allegiance Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:ABTX) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.13.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ABTX shares. BidaskClub cut Allegiance Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine cut Allegiance Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allegiance Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Raymond James cut Allegiance Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABTX traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $36.99. 3,131 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,327. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Allegiance Bancshares has a 52-week low of $30.40 and a 52-week high of $38.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.54. The company has a market cap of $769.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.38 and a beta of 1.42.

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.12). Allegiance Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.65% and a net margin of 21.42%. The business had revenue of $47.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Allegiance Bancshares will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Allegiance Bancshares news, Director Roland L. Williams sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.28, for a total transaction of $149,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 114,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,267,367.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 16,000 shares of company stock valued at $599,440 in the last 90 days. 10.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABTX. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Allegiance Bancshares by 58.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,077,495 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,924,000 after buying an additional 396,835 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Allegiance Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,744,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Allegiance Bancshares by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 357,512 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,473,000 after buying an additional 47,113 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Allegiance Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $860,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Allegiance Bancshares by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 82,448 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,749,000 after buying an additional 21,075 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.51% of the company’s stock.

About Allegiance Bancshares

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Allegiance Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individual customers. It accepts deposit products, including checking accounts, commercial accounts, and savings accounts, as well as other time deposits comprising money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

