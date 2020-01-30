Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) Announces Earnings Results

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06, Yahoo Finance reports. Allegiance Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.65% and a net margin of 21.42%. The business had revenue of $47.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.60 million.

Shares of Allegiance Bancshares stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $37.95. The company had a trading volume of 126,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,667. Allegiance Bancshares has a one year low of $30.40 and a one year high of $38.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $753.00 million, a PE ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 1.42.

ABTX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Allegiance Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Raymond James downgraded Allegiance Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. BidaskClub downgraded Allegiance Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Allegiance Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.42.

In other news, Director Roland L. Williams sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.28, for a total value of $149,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 114,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,267,367.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roland L. Williams sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.65, for a total value of $36,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 109,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,012,002.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,000 shares of company stock valued at $636,090 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.17% of the company’s stock.

Allegiance Bancshares Company Profile

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Allegiance Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individual customers. It accepts deposit products, including checking accounts, commercial accounts, and savings accounts, as well as other time deposits comprising money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

