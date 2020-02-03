Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on ABTX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allegiance Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine downgraded Allegiance Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Allegiance Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Allegiance Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.42.

NASDAQ:ABTX traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.65. 60,989 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 97,833. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.70. Allegiance Bancshares has a 12 month low of $30.40 and a 12 month high of $38.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $763.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. Allegiance Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 21.50%. The firm had revenue of $47.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.60 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Allegiance Bancshares will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Allegiance Bancshares news, Director Roland L. Williams sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $37,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 107,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,030,050. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Roland L. Williams sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.28, for a total value of $149,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 114,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,267,367.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $673,590. Insiders own 10.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Allegiance Bancshares by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 30,333 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $973,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 68,850 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,589,000 after buying an additional 2,002 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 53.9% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,580 shares of the bank’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 2,305 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,022 shares of the bank’s stock worth $899,000 after buying an additional 2,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $122,000. 35.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Allegiance Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individual customers. It accepts deposit products, including checking accounts, commercial accounts, and savings accounts, as well as other time deposits comprising money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

