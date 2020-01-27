Allegiant Travel (ALGT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, January 29th. Analysts expect Allegiant Travel to post earnings of $3.88 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $436.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $429.44 million. Allegiant Travel had a return on equity of 28.76% and a net margin of 11.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. On average, analysts expect Allegiant Travel to post $15 EPS for the current fiscal year and $17 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ ALGT opened at $173.00 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.20, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.92. Allegiant Travel has a one year low of $120.26 and a one year high of $183.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $175.15 and its 200-day moving average is $158.86.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ALGT. Zacks Investment Research cut Allegiant Travel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $187.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Sidoti restated a “not rated” rating on shares of Allegiant Travel in a research note on Monday, January 6th. BidaskClub cut Allegiant Travel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Allegiant Travel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.92.

Allegiant Travel Company Profile

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 15, 2019, it operated a fleet of 79 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

Recommended Story: Why is the price-sales ratio important?

