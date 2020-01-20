Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Expected to Post Earnings of $3.88 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) will announce $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Allegiant Travel’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $3.70 and the highest is $4.03. Allegiant Travel posted earnings per share of $2.56 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 51.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, January 29th.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

On average, analysts expect that Allegiant Travel will report full year earnings of $14.51 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.40 to $14.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $17.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.50 to $17.90. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Allegiant Travel.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $436.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $429.44 million. Allegiant Travel had a return on equity of 28.76% and a net margin of 11.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ALGT. Buckingham Research increased their target price on Allegiant Travel from $206.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Allegiant Travel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $187.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on Allegiant Travel from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Allegiant Travel from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $186.00 target price on shares of Allegiant Travel in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Allegiant Travel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.92.

In other news, CEO Maurice J. Gallagher, Jr. sold 60,908 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.14, for a total transaction of $9,936,531.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,847,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $464,537,234.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Maurice J. Gallagher, Jr. sold 14,092 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.81, for a total value of $2,392,962.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,847,476 shares in the company, valued at $483,529,899.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Allegiant Travel by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,057 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its position in Allegiant Travel by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 2,160 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Allegiant Travel by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 4,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its position in Allegiant Travel by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 3,960 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Allegiant Travel by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,446 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $665,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGT opened at $177.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Allegiant Travel has a 12 month low of $118.58 and a 12 month high of $183.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 13.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $174.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $157.78.

Allegiant Travel Company Profile

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 15, 2019, it operated a fleet of 79 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

See Also: Put Option

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Allegiant Travel (ALGT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com