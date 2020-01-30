Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) updated its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 16.50-19.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $16.98.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Allegiant Travel from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $187.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Buckingham Research upped their target price on Allegiant Travel from $206.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Barclays increased their price target on Allegiant Travel from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Allegiant Travel from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Allegiant Travel currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $177.92.

Allegiant Travel stock traded down $7.60 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $163.16. 321,384 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 173,547. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $175.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $159.39. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.45, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.92. Allegiant Travel has a fifty-two week low of $120.83 and a fifty-two week high of $183.26.

About Allegiant Travel

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 15, 2019, it operated a fleet of 79 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

