Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Receives $177.73 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $177.73.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ALGT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Allegiant Travel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $187.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on Allegiant Travel from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $186.00 target price on shares of Allegiant Travel in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Allegiant Travel from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Sidoti restated a “not rated” rating on shares of Allegiant Travel in a research note on Monday, January 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ ALGT opened at $166.69 on Friday. Allegiant Travel has a twelve month low of $120.26 and a twelve month high of $183.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $175.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.26. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 12.71, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $631,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $385,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,790,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,340 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Services of America Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 93,238 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,227,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. 81.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Allegiant Travel Company Profile

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 15, 2019, it operated a fleet of 79 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

Featured Article: Why is cost of goods sold important?