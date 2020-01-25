Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) Hits New 12-Month High at $129.95

Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $129.95 and last traded at $129.80, with a volume of 729211 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $129.45.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ALLE. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Allegion from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allegion from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Allegion from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $114.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Allegion from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Imperial Capital upped their target price on Allegion from $105.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Allegion currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.13.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company has a market cap of $12.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.72, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $124.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.82.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.14. Allegion had a return on equity of 69.28% and a net margin of 16.00%. The company had revenue of $748.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $737.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. Allegion’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Allegion PLC will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.00%.

In other Allegion news, VP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.74, for a total value of $1,197,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 37,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,515,395.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 4,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.37, for a total value of $549,591.91. Insiders have sold a total of 44,867 shares of company stock valued at $5,252,080 in the last three months. 0.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALLE. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Allegion by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 589 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its position in shares of Allegion by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,006 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Allegion by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,286 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Allegion by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,863 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its position in shares of Allegion by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 519 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allegion Company Profile (NYSE:ALLE)

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

