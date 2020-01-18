Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) Sets New 52-Week High at $126.97

Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $126.97 and last traded at $126.75, with a volume of 72000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $125.32.

ALLE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Allegion from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Allegion from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allegion from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 28th. Bank of America set a $125.00 target price on shares of Allegion and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Allegion from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Allegion presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.13.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.20. The company has a market capitalization of $11.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.18.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $748.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $737.64 million. Allegion had a return on equity of 69.28% and a net margin of 16.00%. Allegion’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Allegion PLC will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. Allegion’s payout ratio is currently 24.00%.

In related news, CFO Patrick S. Shannon sold 20,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.43, for a total transaction of $2,357,196.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.13, for a total value of $1,161,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 37,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,379,262.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 65,288 shares of company stock valued at $7,609,276. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALLE. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Allegion by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,406,547 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $929,344,000 after acquiring an additional 821,079 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Allegion by 0.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,210,239 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $436,391,000 after purchasing an additional 13,002 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Allegion by 120.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,694,728 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $187,352,000 after purchasing an additional 926,897 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Allegion by 32.7% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,620,226 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $179,116,000 after purchasing an additional 398,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Allegion by 60,770.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,414,010 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $156,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411,687 shares during the period. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Allegion Company Profile (NYSE:ALLE)

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

