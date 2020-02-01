Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $737.20 Million

Equities analysts expect Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE) to post $737.20 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Allegion’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $729.20 million and the highest is $745.20 million. Allegion reported sales of $702.40 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Allegion will report full-year sales of $2.87 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.86 billion to $2.88 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.96 billion to $3.00 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Allegion.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Allegion from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Allegion from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Bank of America set a $125.00 target price on Allegion and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Imperial Capital lifted their target price on Allegion from $105.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays cut Allegion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.13.

In other news, VP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.74, for a total transaction of $1,197,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 37,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,515,395.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 4,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.37, for a total value of $549,591.91. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALLE. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Allegion by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 589 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allegion by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 10,820 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allegion by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,385 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Allegion by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,006 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allegion by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,286 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. 92.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Allegion stock traded down $1.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $129.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 601,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 667,244. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $125.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.40. Allegion has a 12-month low of $85.22 and a 12-month high of $131.71. The company has a market cap of $12.14 billion, a PE ratio of 27.00, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Allegion Company Profile

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

