Allena Pharmaceuticals’ (ALNA) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Wedbush

Wedbush reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) in a report published on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $26.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on ALNA. Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Allena Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allena Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $2.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $17.15.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALNA traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $2.12. The stock had a trading volume of 1,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,909. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a current ratio of 3.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.55. The stock has a market cap of $53.28 million, a PE ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 1.73. Allena Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.55 and a 1-year high of $8.02.

Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.08). Sell-side analysts expect that Allena Pharmaceuticals will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALNA. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in Allena Pharmaceuticals by 66.6% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 25,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 10,250 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Allena Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $116,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Allena Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $137,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Allena Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Allena Pharmaceuticals by 48.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 484,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,909,000 after buying an additional 158,908 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.71% of the company’s stock.

Allena Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with rare and severe metabolic, and kidney disorders in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is reloxaliase, an oral enzyme therapeutic for the treatment of enteric hyperoxaluria, a metabolic disorder commonly associated with kidney stones in adults.

