Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ALNA) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.54 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ALNA) will report earnings of ($0.54) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Allena Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.58) and the highest is ($0.40). Allena Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.46) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 17.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, March 5th.

Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Allena Pharmaceuticals.

Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.08).

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $7.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.15.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALNA. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals by 48.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 484,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 158,908 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $212,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $137,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $116,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals by 95.5% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 50,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 24,500 shares in the last quarter. 64.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALNA stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.05. 325,924 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 186,566. The company has a market capitalization of $54.91 million, a P/E ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 3.96 and a quick ratio of 3.96. Allena Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.55 and a fifty-two week high of $8.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.55.

About Allena Pharmaceuticals

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with rare and severe metabolic, and kidney disorders in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is reloxaliase, an oral enzyme therapeutic for the treatment of enteric hyperoxaluria, a metabolic disorder commonly associated with kidney stones in adults.

