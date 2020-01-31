Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) Trading 6.3% Higher

Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ALNA) shares traded up 6.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.27 and last traded at $2.18, 154,697 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 16% from the average session volume of 184,794 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.05.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Allena Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Allena Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $7.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Allena Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.15.

The company has a current ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.47 and a 200-day moving average of $3.52.

Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.08). On average, research analysts forecast that Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in Allena Pharmaceuticals by 95.5% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 50,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 24,500 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Allena Pharmaceuticals by 48.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 484,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,909,000 after buying an additional 158,908 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Allena Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $116,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Allena Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $137,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Allena Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $212,000. 64.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA)

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with rare and severe metabolic, and kidney disorders in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is reloxaliase, an oral enzyme therapeutic for the treatment of enteric hyperoxaluria, a metabolic disorder commonly associated with kidney stones in adults.

Recommended Story: Holder of Record