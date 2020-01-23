Allergan (NYSE:AGN) Downgraded to “Equal Weight” at Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Allergan (NYSE:AGN) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, 24/7 WallStreet reports. They currently have $198.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of Allergan from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $189.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. ValuEngine cut shares of Allergan from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Allergan has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $176.63.

AGN stock traded down $1.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $190.49. 114,230 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,102,055. Allergan has a 1-year low of $114.27 and a 1-year high of $194.61. The firm has a market cap of $63.22 billion, a PE ratio of -6.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $190.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $174.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Allergan (NYSE:AGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.25. Allergan had a negative net margin of 58.50% and a positive return on equity of 9.08%. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Allergan will post 16.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allergan in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Old North State Trust LLC increased its stake in Allergan by 172.4% in the 3rd quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in Allergan during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Allergan by 129.3% during the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Fusion Family Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Allergan by 81.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. 82.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Allergan

Allergan plc, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes branded pharmaceutical, device, biologic, surgical, and regenerative medicine products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: US Specialized Therapeutics, US General Medicine, and International. It offers a portfolio of products in various therapeutic areas, including medical aesthetics and dermatology, eye care, neuroscience, urology, gastrointestinal, women's health, and anti-infective therapeutic products.

