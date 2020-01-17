Allergan (NYSE:AGN) Hits New 12-Month High at $193.53

Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $193.53 and last traded at $193.33, with a volume of 28446 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $192.54.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AGN shares. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $184.00 target price (up from $176.00) on shares of Allergan in a research report on Monday, September 30th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Allergan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Allergan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $189.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Allergan has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.90.

The stock has a market cap of $63.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $189.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $173.50.

Allergan (NYSE:AGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.25. The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. Allergan had a negative net margin of 58.50% and a positive return on equity of 9.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.25 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Allergan plc will post 16.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AGN. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allergan in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Old North State Trust LLC increased its stake in shares of Allergan by 172.4% in the 3rd quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Allergan by 129.3% in the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Allergan in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Fusion Family Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Allergan by 81.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.28% of the company’s stock.

Allergan Company Profile (NYSE:AGN)

Allergan plc, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes branded pharmaceutical, device, biologic, surgical, and regenerative medicine products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: US Specialized Therapeutics, US General Medicine, and International. It offers a portfolio of products in various therapeutic areas, including medical aesthetics and dermatology, eye care, neuroscience, urology, gastrointestinal, women's health, and anti-infective therapeutic products.

