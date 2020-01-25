Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.74

Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 24th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of 0.74 per share on Friday, March 13th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%.

Allergan has raised its dividend by an average of 1.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Allergan has a payout ratio of 17.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Allergan to earn $16.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.5%.

NYSE AGN opened at $188.19 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $190.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $174.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Allergan has a 12-month low of $114.27 and a 12-month high of $194.61. The firm has a market cap of $61.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.76, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.64.

Allergan (NYSE:AGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $4.25. Allergan had a negative net margin of 58.50% and a positive return on equity of 9.08%. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Allergan will post 16.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on AGN. ValuEngine lowered shares of Allergan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Allergan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $189.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Allergan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $198.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.63.

About Allergan

Allergan plc, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes branded pharmaceutical, device, biologic, surgical, and regenerative medicine products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: US Specialized Therapeutics, US General Medicine, and International. It offers a portfolio of products in various therapeutic areas, including medical aesthetics and dermatology, eye care, neuroscience, urology, gastrointestinal, women's health, and anti-infective therapeutic products.

