Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) Short Interest Up 19.2% in January

Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,580,000 shares, a growth of 19.2% from the December 31st total of 12,230,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,220,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.6 days. Approximately 4.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of NYSE AGN traded down $0.45 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $188.80. 1,319,495 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,886,584. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $190.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $174.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.78 billion, a PE ratio of -6.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.64. Allergan has a 52-week low of $114.27 and a 52-week high of $194.61.

Allergan (NYSE:AGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.25. The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. Allergan had a negative net margin of 58.50% and a positive return on equity of 9.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Allergan will post 16.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Allergan’s payout ratio is presently 17.74%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AGN. Old North State Trust LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Allergan by 172.4% during the 3rd quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Allergan in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Allergan by 129.3% in the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Allergan by 81.4% in the third quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savior LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allergan in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. 81.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on AGN. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Allergan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Allergan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $198.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Allergan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $189.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Allergan presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.63.

Allergan plc, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes branded pharmaceutical, device, biologic, surgical, and regenerative medicine products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: US Specialized Therapeutics, US General Medicine, and International. It offers a portfolio of products in various therapeutic areas, including medical aesthetics and dermatology, eye care, neuroscience, urology, gastrointestinal, women's health, and anti-infective therapeutic products.

