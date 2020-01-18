Allergy Therapeutics’ (AGY) Corporate Rating Reaffirmed at FinnCap

FinnCap restated their corporate rating on shares of Allergy Therapeutics (LON:AGY) in a research note released on Thursday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Shares of AGY stock traded up GBX 0.25 ($0.00) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 11.25 ($0.15). The company had a trading volume of 248,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,682. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 10.69 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 11.66. Allergy Therapeutics has a one year low of GBX 8 ($0.11) and a one year high of GBX 15.70 ($0.21). The firm has a market cap of $71.57 million and a PE ratio of 22.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.49, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.77.

Allergy Therapeutics Company Profile

Allergy Therapeutics plc engages in the research and development of allergy treatments. It sells injectable and sublingual allergen-specific immunotherapies; and offers prescription for the treatment of pollen-related allergies, particularly to grasses, weeds, and trees. The company's products include Pollinex, Pollinex Quattro, Oralvac, Acarovac Plus, and Venomil.

