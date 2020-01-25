ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ALLETE is an energy company. In addition to its electric utilities, Minnesota Power and Superior Water, Light and Power of Wisconsin, ALLETE owns ALLETE Clean Energy, based in Duluth, U.S. Water Services headquartered in St. Michael, Minn., BNI Energy in Center, N.D., and has an eight percent equity interest in the American Transmission Co. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on ALE. Guggenheim upgraded ALLETE from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine downgraded ALLETE from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. ALLETE currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $82.43.

ALE stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $83.95. The company had a trading volume of 156,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,150. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $81.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.05. ALLETE has a fifty-two week low of $73.87 and a fifty-two week high of $88.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of 22.03 and a beta of 0.13.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.03). ALLETE had a net margin of 14.23% and a return on equity of 8.54%. The company had revenue of $288.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that ALLETE will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Madeleine W. Ludlow sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.45, for a total transaction of $95,340.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Alan R. Hodnik sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.31, for a total value of $481,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of ALLETE during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ALLETE during the third quarter worth approximately $61,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of ALLETE by 1,442.3% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 802 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of ALLETE by 58.4% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,212 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of ALLETE during the third quarter worth approximately $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.48% of the company’s stock.

ALLETE Company Profile

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through three segments: Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and U.S. Water Services. It generates electricity from coal-fired, wind, hydroelectric, natural gas-fired, biomass co-fired, solar, and other sources. The company provides regulated utility electric, natural gas, and water services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers and 16 non-affiliated municipal customers.

