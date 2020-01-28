Alliance Data Systems (ADS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 30th. Analysts expect Alliance Data Systems to post earnings of $4.17 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

NYSE ADS opened at $105.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 12.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.91, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.08. Alliance Data Systems has a 1-year low of $99.20 and a 1-year high of $182.95.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America started coverage on Alliance Data Systems in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $111.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $138.00 target price on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a report on Monday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Alliance Data Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $135.00 price target on shares of Alliance Data Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.86.

Alliance Data Systems Company Profile

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing and loyalty solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon, and Card Services. The company offers a portfolio of integrated outsourced marketing solutions, including customer loyalty programs, database marketing services, end-to-end marketing services, analytics and creative services, direct marketing services, and private label and co-brand retail credit card programs.

Read More: Support Level