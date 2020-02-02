Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of approx $20.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $20.13. The company issued revenue guidance of approx $5.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.72 billion.Alliance Data Systems also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 20.50-20.50 EPS.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ADS. Cfra decreased their price target on Alliance Data Systems from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday. UBS Group decreased their price target on Alliance Data Systems from $143.00 to $140.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Alliance Data Systems from $178.00 to $125.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Oppenheimer raised Alliance Data Systems from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Alliance Data Systems from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $139.81.

Shares of ADS traded down $4.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $102.79. 1,725,738 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 856,416. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $110.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.91, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.08. Alliance Data Systems has a twelve month low of $99.20 and a twelve month high of $182.95. The company has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.67.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The business services provider reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.08 by $0.04. Alliance Data Systems had a return on equity of 47.40% and a net margin of 7.54%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alliance Data Systems will post 16.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Alliance Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.69%.

About Alliance Data Systems

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing and loyalty solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon, and Card Services. The company offers a portfolio of integrated outsourced marketing solutions, including customer loyalty programs, database marketing services, end-to-end marketing services, analytics and creative services, direct marketing services, and private label and co-brand retail credit card programs.

Featured Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve