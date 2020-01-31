Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported $4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.17 by ($0.05), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Alliance Data Systems had a return on equity of 47.40% and a net margin of 7.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.04 EPS. Alliance Data Systems updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 20.50-20.50 EPS and its FY20 guidance to approx $20.50 EPS.

NYSE ADS traded down $2.51 during trading on Thursday, hitting $107.18. 2,129,315 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 812,951. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $110.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.91, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.08. Alliance Data Systems has a 12-month low of $99.20 and a 12-month high of $182.95. The firm has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.52, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.67.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. Alliance Data Systems’s payout ratio is 11.69%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Alliance Data Systems in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $111.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research set a $125.00 target price on Alliance Data Systems and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Alliance Data Systems from $178.00 to $125.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Oppenheimer raised Alliance Data Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.67.

Alliance Data Systems Company Profile

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing and loyalty solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon, and Card Services. The company offers a portfolio of integrated outsourced marketing solutions, including customer loyalty programs, database marketing services, end-to-end marketing services, analytics and creative services, direct marketing services, and private label and co-brand retail credit card programs.

