Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $138.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 23.38% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on ADS. Argus lowered shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. SunTrust Banks set a $135.00 price target on shares of Alliance Data Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $111.00 price target for the company. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $178.00 to $125.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.86.

ADS stock opened at $111.85 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.03. Alliance Data Systems has a one year low of $99.20 and a one year high of $182.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.91, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.10.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $5.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.08 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Alliance Data Systems had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 47.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alliance Data Systems will post 16.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Valueact Capital Master Fund, sold 960,007 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.43, for a total value of $15,772,915.01. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.50, for a total transaction of $203,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Whitnell & Co. purchased a new position in Alliance Data Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in Alliance Data Systems by 83.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Alliance Data Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in Alliance Data Systems by 92.1% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 436 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in Alliance Data Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. 89.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alliance Data Systems

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing and loyalty solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon, and Card Services. The company offers a portfolio of integrated outsourced marketing solutions, including customer loyalty programs, database marketing services, end-to-end marketing services, analytics and creative services, direct marketing services, and private label and co-brand retail credit card programs.

