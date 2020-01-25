Alliance Resource Partners (ARLP) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 27th. Analysts expect Alliance Resource Partners to post earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter. Alliance Resource Partners has set its FY 2019

Pre-Market guidance at EPS.Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The energy company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $464.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.40 million. Alliance Resource Partners had a return on equity of 25.40% and a net margin of 20.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share.

NASDAQ:ARLP opened at $9.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.86. Alliance Resource Partners has a one year low of $9.83 and a one year high of $20.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.10.

A number of research firms recently commented on ARLP. BidaskClub downgraded Alliance Resource Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alliance Resource Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, B. Riley set a $20.00 price target on Alliance Resource Partners and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.75.

In other news, CAO Robert J. Fouch purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.95 per share, for a total transaction of $54,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief accounting officer now owns 55,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $603,750.15. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 44.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alliance Resource Partners Company Profile

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. produces and markets coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Illinois Basin and Appalachia. It produces a range of steam and metallurgical coal with sulfur and heat contents. The company operates eight underground mining complexes in Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, and West Virginia.

