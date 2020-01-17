AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd (NYSE:AWF) Sets New 1-Year High at $12.32

AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd Inc (NYSE:AWF) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $12.32 and last traded at $12.32, with a volume of 100 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.29.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.11 and its 200-day moving average is $11.95.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.0655 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.39%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AWF. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 388,810 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $4,581,000 after buying an additional 5,124 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $383,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 402,385 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $4,740,000 after buying an additional 61,438 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,259,794 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $14,841,000 after buying an additional 43,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,645,227 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $31,161,000 after buying an additional 297,585 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.76% of the company’s stock.

AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd Company Profile (NYSE:AWF)

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AllianceBernstein L.P. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in lower-rated corporate debt securities and government bonds. It employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis to create its portfolio.

