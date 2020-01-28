AllianceBernstein Holding LP (NYSE:AB) Short Interest Update

AllianceBernstein Holding LP (NYSE:AB) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500,000 shares, a growth of 40.2% from the December 31st total of 1,070,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 340,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.4 days. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Shares of NYSE:AB traded up $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,069. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.16 and a 200-day moving average of $29.48. AllianceBernstein has a 12 month low of $26.29 and a 12 month high of $33.95. The firm has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.19.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in AllianceBernstein by 1,290.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 102,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,031,000 after buying an additional 94,662 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in AllianceBernstein in the second quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in AllianceBernstein by 67.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,188,873 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,333,000 after acquiring an additional 477,495 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in AllianceBernstein in the second quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in AllianceBernstein by 5.9% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 90,844 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,700,000 after acquiring an additional 5,066 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.72% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AB. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of AllianceBernstein from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AllianceBernstein from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 23rd.

AllianceBernstein Company Profile

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities.

Featured Story: What is the FTSE 100 index?