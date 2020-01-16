Allianz Technology Trust (LON:ATT) Trading 1.2% Higher

Allianz Technology Trust PLC (LON:ATT)’s share price traded up 1.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,810 ($23.81) and last traded at GBX 1,784 ($23.47), 96,341 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 44% from the average session volume of 66,846 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,762 ($23.18).

The company has a market cap of $639.75 million and a PE ratio of 28.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,619.95 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,626.16.

Allianz Technology Trust Company Profile (LON:ATT)

Allianz Technology Trust PLC is a United Kingdom-based closed-end fund. The Company is an investment company. The Company invests principally in the equity securities of quoted technology companies on an around the world basis with the aim of achieving long-term capital growth in excess of the Dow Jones World Technology Index.

