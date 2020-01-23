Allianzgi Diversified Incm and Cnvrtb Fd (NYSE:ACV) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $23.83

Allianzgi Diversified Incm and Cnvrtb Fd (NYSE:ACV) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $23.83 and traded as high as $25.29. Allianzgi Diversified Incm and Cnvrtb Fd shares last traded at $25.18, with a volume of 44,239 shares trading hands.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.87.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 13th will be paid a $0.167 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 10th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allianzgi Diversified Incm and Cnvrtb Fd in the second quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Allianzgi Diversified Incm and Cnvrtb Fd in the third quarter valued at approximately $258,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Allianzgi Diversified Incm and Cnvrtb Fd in the third quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Allianzgi Diversified Incm and Cnvrtb Fd by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 14,100 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Allianzgi Diversified Incm and Cnvrtb Fd by 25.7% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 27,787 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 5,680 shares during the period.

About Allianzgi Diversified Incm and Cnvrtb Fd (NYSE:ACV)

AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets. The fund primarily invests in diversified portfolio of convertible securities, income-producing equity securities, and income-producing debt and other instruments of varying maturities.

