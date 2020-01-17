Allianzgi NFJ Dividend int & Prm Stgy Fd (NYSE:NFJ) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $13.01

Allianzgi NFJ Dividend int & Prm Stgy Fd (NYSE:NFJ) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.01 and traded as high as $13.23. Allianzgi NFJ Dividend int & Prm Stgy Fd shares last traded at $13.15, with a volume of 3,569 shares.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.52.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NFJ. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Allianzgi NFJ Dividend int & Prm Stgy Fd by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,857 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allianzgi NFJ Dividend int & Prm Stgy Fd by 195.8% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 31,865 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 21,093 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Allianzgi NFJ Dividend int & Prm Stgy Fd by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,363,983 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $16,913,000 after buying an additional 78,893 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allianzgi NFJ Dividend int & Prm Stgy Fd by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,245,879 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $15,449,000 after buying an additional 39,437 shares during the period. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Allianzgi NFJ Dividend int & Prm Stgy Fd by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 62,366 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $774,000 after buying an additional 4,250 shares during the period.

Allianzgi NFJ Dividend int & Prm Stgy Fd Company Profile (NYSE:NFJ)

AllianzGI NFJ Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC and NFJ Investment Group LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States.

