Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:AESE) and Opes Acquisition (NASDAQ:OPES) Head to Head Comparison

Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:AESE) and Opes Acquisition (NASDAQ:OPES) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Allied Esports Entertainment and Opes Acquisition’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Allied Esports Entertainment N/A N/A $1.14 million ($0.15) -21.00 Opes Acquisition N/A N/A $1.02 million N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

5.9% of Allied Esports Entertainment shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.6% of Opes Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.0% of Allied Esports Entertainment shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Opes Acquisition shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Allied Esports Entertainment and Opes Acquisition, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Allied Esports Entertainment 0 0 2 0 3.00 Opes Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

Allied Esports Entertainment currently has a consensus target price of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 58.73%. Given Allied Esports Entertainment’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Allied Esports Entertainment is more favorable than Opes Acquisition.

Risk and Volatility

Allied Esports Entertainment has a beta of 0.26, suggesting that its stock price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Opes Acquisition has a beta of 0.05, suggesting that its stock price is 95% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Allied Esports Entertainment and Opes Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allied Esports Entertainment N/A -28.14% -3.64% Opes Acquisition N/A 28.34% 1.26%

Summary

Allied Esports Entertainment beats Opes Acquisition on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Opes Acquisition

Opes Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities primarily in Mexico. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in México City, Mexico.