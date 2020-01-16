Allied Healthcare Products Inc (NASDAQ:AHPI) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Allied Healthcare Products Inc (NASDAQ:AHPI) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a drop of 10.0% from the December 15th total of 5,000 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Allied Healthcare Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st.

Shares of Allied Healthcare Products stock opened at $1.50 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.35. Allied Healthcare Products has a 1 year low of $0.92 and a 1 year high of $2.17.

Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Allied Healthcare Products had a negative net margin of 4.64% and a negative return on equity of 17.53%. The business had revenue of $7.98 million for the quarter.

Allied Healthcare Products Company Profile

Allied Healthcare Products, Inc manufactures and markets respiratory products for use in the health care industry in a range of hospitals and alternate site settings worldwide. The company's respiratory care/anesthesia products comprise air compressors, calibration equipment, humidifiers, croup tents, and equipment dryers, as well as respiratory disposable products, such as oxygen tubing products, facemasks, cannulas, and ventilator circuits; and home respiratory care products include aluminum oxygen cylinders, oxygen regulators, pneumatic nebulizers, and portable suction equipment.

