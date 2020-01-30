Allied Healthcare Products Inc (NASDAQ:AHPI) Short Interest Update

Allied Healthcare Products Inc (NASDAQ:AHPI) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a decline of 10.0% from the December 31st total of 5,000 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of NASDAQ AHPI opened at $2.54 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.49 and a 200 day moving average of $1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.86 and a beta of 0.08. Allied Healthcare Products has a 12-month low of $0.92 and a 12-month high of $5.00.

Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.98 million for the quarter. Allied Healthcare Products had a negative net margin of 4.64% and a negative return on equity of 17.53%.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Allied Healthcare Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th.

About Allied Healthcare Products

Allied Healthcare Products, Inc manufactures and markets respiratory products for use in the health care industry in a range of hospitals and alternate site settings worldwide. The company's respiratory care/anesthesia products comprise air compressors, calibration equipment, humidifiers, croup tents, and equipment dryers, as well as respiratory disposable products, such as oxygen tubing products, facemasks, cannulas, and ventilator circuits; and home respiratory care products include aluminum oxygen cylinders, oxygen regulators, pneumatic nebulizers, and portable suction equipment.

