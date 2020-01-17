Allied Motion Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT) Short Interest Update

Allied Motion Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 92,900 shares, a growth of 6.7% from the December 15th total of 87,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

AMOT has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Allied Motion Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Dougherty & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Allied Motion Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allied Motion Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Allied Motion Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th.

Shares of AMOT stock opened at $49.72 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.98. Allied Motion Technologies has a twelve month low of $30.98 and a twelve month high of $49.98. The company has a market capitalization of $464.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.25, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.09. Allied Motion Technologies had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 15.67%. The firm had revenue of $96.63 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Allied Motion Technologies will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard D. /Co/ Smith sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.67, for a total value of $813,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,744.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard D. /Co/ Smith sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $190,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,706. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,615 shares of company stock worth $3,367,934 over the last quarter. Insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Allied Motion Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Allied Motion Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Allied Motion Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $360,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 7,958 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 87.7% during the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 12,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. 55.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allied Motion Technologies Company Profile

Allied Motion Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells precision and specialty motion control components and systems that are used in a range of industries worldwide. It provides automotive brushless (BL) DC motors, power steering solutions, and special purpose motors; fractional horsepower permanent magnet DC and BLDC motors serving a range of original equipment applications; and high performance BLDC motors, including servo motors, frameless motors, torque motors, slot less motors, high resolution encoders, and motor/encoder assemblies.

