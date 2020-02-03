Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (AP) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:AP) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.57 per share for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a $0.138 dividend. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This is a positive change from Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

Separately, Desjardins raised Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th.

