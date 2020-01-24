Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) Hits New 1-Year High at $55.19

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$55.19 and last traded at C$55.15, with a volume of 80704 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$54.63.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

AP.UN has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Securities downgraded Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$55.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. CIBC increased their price target on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$52.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Raymond James raised their price target on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$55.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. National Bank Financial set a C$58.00 price target on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$53.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$55.79.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$52.56 and its 200 day moving average price is C$52.17. The firm has a market cap of $6.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.04.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a $0.1375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This is an increase from Allied Properties Real Estate Investment’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.82%.

In other news, Director Gerald R. Connor sold 7,212 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$53.86, for a total value of C$388,452.74. Also, Director Michael R. Emory purchased 2,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$50.94 per share, with a total value of C$108,497.94. Following the purchase, the director now owns 170,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$8,671,990.75.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Company Profile (TSE:AP.UN)

Allied is a leading owner, manager and developer of (i) distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities and (ii) network-dense urban data centres in Toronto that form Canada's hub for global connectivity. Allied's business is providing knowledge-based organizations with distinctive urban environments for creativity and connectivity.

Featured Article: Balance Sheet