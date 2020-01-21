Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) in a research report report published on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $48.00 target price on the auto parts company’s stock.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ALSN. Vertical Research upgraded Allison Transmission from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Allison Transmission from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Raymond James began coverage on Allison Transmission in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an outperform rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America upgraded Allison Transmission from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Allison Transmission from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $51.38.

ALSN stock opened at $48.41 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.22. The stock has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.37. Allison Transmission has a fifty-two week low of $41.26 and a fifty-two week high of $52.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The auto parts company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $669.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $665.63 million. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 91.48% and a net margin of 23.61%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Allison Transmission will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 359.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,505,488 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $116,129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960,323 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Allison Transmission by 8.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,380,151 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $295,721,000 after purchasing an additional 482,087 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Allison Transmission by 75.9% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,117,028 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $51,774,000 after purchasing an additional 481,885 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Allison Transmission in the third quarter valued at $6,234,000. Finally, Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in Allison Transmission in the second quarter valued at $5,385,000. Institutional investors own 94.54% of the company’s stock.

Allison Transmission Company Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers 12 transmission product lines for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school, transit, and hybrid-transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

Recommended Story: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?