Allogene Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ALLO) Receives $36.33 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Allogene Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ALLO) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.33.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock.

Allogene Therapeutics stock opened at $21.86 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.52. The company has a quick ratio of 15.28, a current ratio of 15.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Allogene Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $21.25 and a 12 month high of $33.80. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.66 and a beta of 1.53.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.04. On average, analysts expect that Allogene Therapeutics will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALLO. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 3,789.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 2,804 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Allogene Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $246,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 9,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 7.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 48.7% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 4,267 shares in the last quarter. 54.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allogene Therapeutics Company Profile

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL; and ALLO-501, an allogeneic CAR T cell product candidate targeting CD19 to treat R/R non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

Featured Article: How does quantitative easing work?