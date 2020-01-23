Allogene Therapeutics Inc to Post FY2024 Earnings of ($1.68) Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NASDAQ:ALLO)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Allogene Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ALLO) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report issued on Monday, January 20th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Breidenbach expects that the company will earn ($1.68) per share for the year.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.04.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Allogene Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.20.

NASDAQ ALLO opened at $25.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 15.28 and a quick ratio of 15.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.77. Allogene Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $24.60 and a 12 month high of $33.80. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.88 and a beta of 1.44.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 3,789.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 2,804 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 7.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.54% of the company’s stock.

About Allogene Therapeutics

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL; and ALLO-501, an allogeneic CAR T cell product candidate targeting CD19 to treat R/R non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

