Allot Communications (ALLT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 4th. Analysts expect Allot Communications to post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). The business had revenue of $27.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.70 million. Allot Communications had a negative net margin of 8.26% and a negative return on equity of 6.98%. On average, analysts expect Allot Communications to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:ALLT opened at $9.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $329.44 million, a PE ratio of -38.36 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.56. Allot Communications has a fifty-two week low of $6.74 and a fifty-two week high of $10.05.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ALLT. ValuEngine cut Allot Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allot Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Allot Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Allot Communications Company Profile

Allot Communications Ltd. is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Their solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, network-based security services, and more.

