Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) Upgraded to Buy by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

ALLT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Allot Communications from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allot Communications from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd.

NASDAQ:ALLT traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.58. 92,250 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 102,457. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $329.76 million, a P/E ratio of -38.32 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Allot Communications has a 1 year low of $6.74 and a 1 year high of $10.05.

Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $27.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.70 million. Allot Communications had a negative return on equity of 6.98% and a negative net margin of 8.26%. As a group, research analysts predict that Allot Communications will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

Allot Communications Company Profile

Allot Communications Ltd. is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Their solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, network-based security services, and more.

