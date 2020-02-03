Allstate (ALL) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.73 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Shares of NYSE ALL opened at $118.54 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Allstate has a 52 week low of $86.81 and a 52 week high of $120.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $113.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.81.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 target price on shares of Allstate in a research report on Sunday, December 22nd. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Allstate in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Allstate from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.42.

In other Allstate news, insider Croker Trevor bought 44,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.22 per share, for a total transaction of $1,539,044.50. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

Featured Story: Bid-Ask Spread