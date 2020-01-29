Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) Short Interest Up 15.0% in January

Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,910,000 shares, a growth of 15.0% from the December 31st total of 3,400,000 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,560,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ALL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 20th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Allstate in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Allstate from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $117.00 price objective on shares of Allstate in a report on Sunday, December 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Allstate currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.42.

NYSE:ALL traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $118.36. 1,872,852 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,338,796. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Allstate has a 1 year low of $86.13 and a 1 year high of $118.75. The company has a market cap of $38.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $113.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.10.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The insurance provider reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.32. Allstate had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 13.83%. The business had revenue of $10.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Allstate will post 10.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.78%.

In related news, insider Croker Trevor purchased 44,975 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.22 per share, for a total transaction of $1,539,044.50. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 360.8% in the fourth quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 235 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Allstate in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allstate in the third quarter worth $27,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 5,740.0% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 292 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mechanics Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in shares of Allstate in the third quarter worth $32,000. 76.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?