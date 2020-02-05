Allstate (NYSE:ALL) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.40 EPS

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The insurance provider reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.40, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $9.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.27 billion. Allstate had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 6.57%. Allstate’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share.

NYSE ALL traded up $0.90 on Tuesday, hitting $119.95. 1,848,211 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,547,300. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $114.60 and a 200 day moving average of $108.64. Allstate has a twelve month low of $88.45 and a twelve month high of $121.16. The company has a market capitalization of $38.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

In other news, insider Croker Trevor acquired 44,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.22 per share, for a total transaction of $1,539,044.50. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ALL. MKM Partners increased their price target on Allstate to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 20th. ValuEngine downgraded Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. UBS Group upped their price objective on Allstate from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on shares of Allstate in a research note on Sunday, December 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.42.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

