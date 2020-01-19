Allstate (NYSE:ALL) PT Raised to at MKM Partners

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at MKM Partners to in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 target price on shares of Allstate in a research report on Sunday, December 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Allstate from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.45.

NYSE:ALL opened at $117.55 on Friday. Allstate has a twelve month low of $84.60 and a twelve month high of $117.62. The company has a market cap of $37.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The insurance provider reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.32. Allstate had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 6.57%. The business had revenue of $10.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Allstate will post 10.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Croker Trevor purchased 44,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.22 per share, for a total transaction of $1,539,044.50. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALL. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in shares of Allstate by 19.1% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 231,261 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 37,143 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in Allstate in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Allstate in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Mechanics Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in Allstate in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Allstate by 5,740.0% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 292 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.94% of the company’s stock.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

Read More: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?