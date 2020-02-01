Allstate (NYSE:ALL) Sets New 1-Year High at $118.90

Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $118.90 and last traded at $118.71, with a volume of 9136 shares. The stock had previously closed at $118.36.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 20th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Allstate from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on Allstate to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Allstate in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.42.

The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $38.34 billion, a PE ratio of 14.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.34.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The insurance provider reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.32. Allstate had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 6.57%. The business had revenue of $10.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Allstate Corp will post 10.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th. Allstate’s payout ratio is 24.78%.

In other Allstate news, insider Croker Trevor acquired 44,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.22 per share, with a total value of $1,539,044.50. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Allstate by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,627 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Investment Partners LTD. lifted its position in Allstate by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 6,146 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in Allstate by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 477 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in Allstate by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 5,066 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Allstate by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,429 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. 76.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Allstate (NYSE:ALL)

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

