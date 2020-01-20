Ally Financial (ALLY) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, January 22nd. Analysts expect Ally Financial to post earnings of $0.95 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE:ALLY opened at $30.45 on Monday. Ally Financial has a 1 year low of $25.31 and a 1 year high of $35.42. The stock has a market cap of $11.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.52, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.89 and a 200-day moving average of $31.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.05.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. This is a positive change from Ally Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.36%.

In related news, CAO David J. Debrunner sold 2,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.90, for a total transaction of $68,659.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 96,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,993,252.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ALLY. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ally Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Ally Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial Inc provides various financial products and services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

