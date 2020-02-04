Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.15.

ALLY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Ally Financial from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine raised Ally Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. Citigroup cut their price target on Ally Financial from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Nomura boosted their price target on Ally Financial from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd.

Shares of ALLY traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $31.97. The stock had a trading volume of 3,843,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,217,096. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Ally Financial has a 12 month low of $25.80 and a 12 month high of $35.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.17 billion, a PE ratio of 7.37, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.68.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 26.82%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. Ally Financial’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ally Financial will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This is a positive change from Ally Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is currently 20.43%.

In other Ally Financial news, CAO David J. Debrunner sold 2,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.70, for a total transaction of $70,437.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 94,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,000,309.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALLY. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 10.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 7,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 1.4% in the third quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 5.9% in the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 7.4% in the third quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 7,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the period. 95.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial Inc provides various financial products and services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

