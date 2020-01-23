Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.95, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 26.29% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.92 EPS.

Shares of NYSE ALLY opened at $32.31 on Thursday. Ally Financial has a 52 week low of $25.31 and a 52 week high of $35.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.81 and its 200 day moving average is $31.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.98, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.27.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. This is a boost from Ally Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.36%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ALLY. Citigroup cut their price target on Ally Financial from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Ally Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Ally Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Ally Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.00.

In other Ally Financial news, CAO David J. Debrunner sold 2,222 shares of Ally Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.70, for a total value of $70,437.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 94,647 shares in the company, valued at $3,000,309.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial Inc provides various financial products and services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

